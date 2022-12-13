Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance

Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 37,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,622. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

About Invesco High Income Trust II

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 16.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

