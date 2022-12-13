Invesco High Income Trust II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VLT)

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
Invesco High Income Trust II Price Performance
Shares of VLT stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.54. 37,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,622. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $14.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II
About Invesco High Income Trust II
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco High Income Trust II (VLT)
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.