Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 21.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

