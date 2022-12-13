Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:VMO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $13.95.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
