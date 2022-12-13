Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0507 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 168,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,398. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $335,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $326,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.