Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for December 12th (ADM, AROC, AVEO, AXDX, BMO, CHT, CRUS, ETN, EXP, FFIN)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, December 12th:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland Company alerts:

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.