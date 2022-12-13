Investors Buy High Volume of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Call Options (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 4,456 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,712 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $97,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the second quarter worth $137,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

IGV stock traded up $6.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $265.52. 1,134,193 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.42.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

