Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 10,661 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 344% compared to the average daily volume of 2,400 put options.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.18 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $108.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

