InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,900 shares, an increase of 109.2% from the November 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVIV traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.76. 111,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,353. The company has a market cap of $3.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

