Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ionic Brands Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,170. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

About Ionic Brands

Ionic Brands Corp., through its subsidiaries, extracts, manufactures, brands, and distributes cannabis consumables and concentrate extract products in Washington and Oregon. The company provides cannabis oils and concentrates, infusions, and distillates; vaporizers; and hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc.

