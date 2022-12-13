Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Ionic Brands Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS IONKF remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Monday. 5,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,170. Ionic Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.
About Ionic Brands
