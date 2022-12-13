IPVERSE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $467.10 Million (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. During the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $55,549.74 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IPVERSE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00512262 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.13 or 0.05092333 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.88 or 0.30351799 BTC.

IPVERSE Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IPVERSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IPVERSE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.