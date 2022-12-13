iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Up 10.5%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 109,941 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,311,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on IQ shares. Macquarie started coverage on iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC cut their price target on iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.
iQIYI Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI
iQIYI Company Profile
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.
