Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $192,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.