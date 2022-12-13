Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IRWD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.67.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.9 %
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.00. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $12.95.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $192,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
