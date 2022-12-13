iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Up 105.6% in November

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,100 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the November 15th total of 179,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,210,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,264,000 after buying an additional 413,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,488,000 after buying an additional 1,792,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after buying an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,684,000 after acquiring an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT stock traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.82. The stock had a trading volume of 23,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,614. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Featured Stories

