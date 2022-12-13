iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lessened by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

EFA stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $67.98. 1,092,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,982,002. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

