iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL) Trading Up 1.5%

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) shares were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.20. Approximately 19,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 48,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:FILL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers ETF worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

