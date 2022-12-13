iShares MSCI India ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,186 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 251% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,620 put options.

Shares of INDA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.95. 2,403,528 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,830,000 after buying an additional 2,715,164 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000,000 after purchasing an additional 97,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,852,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,326,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the period.

