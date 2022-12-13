iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENZL traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 10,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63.

Get iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 51,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,559,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.