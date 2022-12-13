iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 170,200 shares, a growth of 266.0% from the November 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

QAT stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 12,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,121. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 356.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 284,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 222,372 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 11,817 shares during the period.

