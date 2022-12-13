iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Gap Down to $49.71

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $49.71, but opened at $41.75. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF shares last traded at $42.50, with a volume of 75,568 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

