iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Lowered by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 8.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 201,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 779,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,107,000 after buying an additional 44,473 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS QUAL traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $118.93. 1,345,024 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.44.

