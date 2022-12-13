iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 125,280 shares.The stock last traded at $95.94 and had previously closed at $93.92.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.84.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 308.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 76,144 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

