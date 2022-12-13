iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 114.5% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $251.58. 24,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,496,192. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

