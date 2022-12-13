iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $407.75. The stock had a trading volume of 56,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,251,387. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

