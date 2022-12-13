iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $408.27. 51,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,387. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.