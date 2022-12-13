iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $411.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

