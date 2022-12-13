Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) EVP Sells $358,350.00 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $358,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 347,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,925,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jabil Stock Up 1.1 %

JBL stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.86. 1,474,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $73.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.63%.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 246.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 197,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,390,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 8.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Jabil by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

