Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.33.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 2.98%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,221,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,455,375. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Jabil

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,979,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,240,000 after purchasing an additional 666,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Jabil by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,772,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,170,000 after acquiring an additional 36,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,497,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

