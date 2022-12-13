Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 52-Week High at $73.72

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.72 and last traded at $73.55, with a volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Jabil Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.57.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.63%.

Jabil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $722,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $722,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 893,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,557,687. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock worth $6,455,375 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

