James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of James Hardie Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded James Hardie Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:JHX opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $41.64.

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $997.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in James Hardie Industries by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 396.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,101,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

