Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the November 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Japan Exchange Group Price Performance
JPXGY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.36.
Japan Exchange Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Japan Exchange Group (JPXGY)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Japan Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.