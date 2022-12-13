Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Short Interest Update

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 83.9% from the November 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPXGY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The stock had a trading volume of 44,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,116. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.31. Japan Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

Japan Exchange Group, Inc provides and operates markets for exchange-traded financial instruments in Japan. The company offers market facilities for securities, securities index futures, securities options, commodity futures, and commodity index futures trading, as well as financial instruments obligation assumption services; and publishes market quotations and facilitates fairness of securities trading.

