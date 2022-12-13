Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Price Target to $1.10

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

VRM has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vroom from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vroom from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.94.

VRM opened at $1.01 on Friday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.27 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 22.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vroom will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Vroom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

