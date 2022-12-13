JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 349,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,577,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.67%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 135,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 223,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 79,627 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

