John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the November 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Trading Up 3.1 %

HEQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

