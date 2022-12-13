John W. Kosiba, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,455.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

American Superconductor Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 218,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,272. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Superconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 9,791 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the first quarter worth $822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 74.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 228.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

