John W. Kosiba, Jr. Acquires 25,000 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 338,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,455.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
American Superconductor Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 218,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,272. American Superconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $27.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.
AMSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
