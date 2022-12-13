JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $62.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.29 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,957 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.24, for a total value of $82,663.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,537,297.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,441,145.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,753 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,633. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

