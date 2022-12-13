JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Price Target to GBX 140

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 140 ($1.72) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITVPY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ITV from GBX 55 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.66) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 126 ($1.55) to GBX 121 ($1.48) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

ITV Stock Performance

Shares of ITVPY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,117. ITV has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

