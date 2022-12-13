JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.
Webster Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Webster Financial
Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.
