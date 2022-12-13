JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target to $50.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $664.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.62 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6,590.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $30,000. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

