JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WRDLY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Worldline from €49.00 ($51.58) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of Worldline in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Worldline has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Worldline Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WRDLY stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Worldline has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

