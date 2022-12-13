Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 47,001 shares.The stock last traded at $187.47 and had previously closed at $184.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Kadant Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.28. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $224.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million. On average, analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total transaction of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

