Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kainos Group plc (OTCMKTS:KNNNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 91.7% from the November 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNNNF remained flat at $25.55 during midday trading on Monday. Kainos Group has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Kainos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

