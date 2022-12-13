Kate Ringrose Acquires 160 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 160 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($184.52).

On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 162 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £140.94 ($172.91).

On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 22 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,694 ($20.78).

Shares of LON:CNA traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.09 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 16,960,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333,449. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.02 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.08 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

CNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.35) target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.77) target price on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 126 ($1.55).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

