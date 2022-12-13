Kate Ringrose Acquires 160 Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose bought 160 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($184.52).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Kate Ringrose bought 162 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £140.94 ($172.91).
- On Thursday, November 10th, Kate Ringrose acquired 22 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 1,694 ($20.78).
Centrica Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of LON:CNA traded down GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 91.09 ($1.12). The company had a trading volume of 16,960,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,333,449. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 65.02 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 97.08 ($1.19). The firm has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 922.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 81.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
See Also
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.