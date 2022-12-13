Kava Price Reaches $0.84 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $293.61 million and approximately $25.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00004752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00023608 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000268 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 347,509,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,543,199 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

