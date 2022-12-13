KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.44. 67,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22.

KBC Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3034 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBC Group Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KBC Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.05) to €61.00 ($64.21) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KBC Group from €64.00 ($67.37) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KBC Group from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

