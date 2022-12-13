KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

KBR has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. KBR has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect KBR to earn $2.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $51.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.04. KBR has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $56.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.26.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. KBR had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that KBR will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,611.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in KBR by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KBR in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in KBR during the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Several research analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on KBR to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

