Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 207,100 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the November 15th total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Keppel REIT Price Performance

Keppel REIT stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Keppel REIT has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KREVF shares. HSBC cut Keppel REIT from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Keppel REIT from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keppel REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Keppel REIT

Listed by way of an introduction on 28 April 2006, Keppel REIT is one of Asia's leading REITs with a portfolio of Grade A commercial assets in key business districts pan-Asia. Keppel REIT's objective is to generate stable income and long-term growth for Unitholders by owning and investing in a portfolio of quality income-producing commercial real estate and real estate-related assets in Singapore and pan-Asia.

