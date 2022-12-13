Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) shot up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $105.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Keros Therapeutics traded as high as $50.45 and last traded at $50.04. 7,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 156,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.32.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 17.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.34. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

