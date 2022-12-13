KeyCorp Lowers Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $100.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.22.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.33. Cirrus Logic has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $95.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.