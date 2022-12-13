Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Update

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,400 shares, an increase of 367.8% from the November 15th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGFHY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 275 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kingfisher presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $286.67.

Kingfisher Price Performance

KGFHY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.76. 254,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,309. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $9.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

Kingfisher Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.0745 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

