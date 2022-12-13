Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 103.7% in November

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 241,800 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the November 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,418.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$5.30 to C$5.40 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KHTRF stock remained flat at $3.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Stories

