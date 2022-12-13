Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $28.21 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001169 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $757,099.36 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00262550 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00085319 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00057650 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 135,171,254 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

