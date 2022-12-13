KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KP Tissue Inc. (OTCMKTS:KPTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KPTSF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on KP Tissue from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on KP Tissue from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

KP Tissue Price Performance

Shares of KPTSF stock remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $8.98.

About KP Tissue

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

See Also

